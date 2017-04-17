Man shot in Woodson Terrace; suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSON TERRACE, MO (KPLR) - A man is in critical and stable condition after he was shot early Monday morning in Woodson Terrace.

Just after 2 a.m., police got a call about a shooting on the 9300 block of Tutwiler Avenue. Police said the victim was shot by another man who then fled the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect ran to the Dollar General on Woodson Road where, at one point, it was believed the suspect was on the roof of the building. Police surrounded the building, but when they closed in the suspect was no where to be found.

Police shut down the area where Tutwiler Ave. and Gordon Avenue meet while searching for the suspect and evidence. Police cleared the scene shortly before 8 a.m.

Police believe they have recovered the handgun used during the shooting. The gun has been sent for ballistic testing.

Neither man lived at the residence where the shooting took place. It is unknown how they are connected to the home or to each other. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Police said they are interviewing two witnesses and are confident they know who the suspected shooter is.