× Cahokia man charged in Brooklyn death investigation

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 24-year-old Cahokia man in connection with the death of a Madison man earlier this month following a brief police chase.

According to Capt. T. Mike Dixon, deputy commander for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, police in Madison, Illinois found 27-year-old Nicholas Roberts lying in the roadway on Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois Route 203, around 5:15 a.m. on April 9.

Roberts, who was unconscious at the time, showed signs of head trauma and was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment, Dixon said. Roberts was declared dead on April 12 but kept on life support until April 14 for organ donation purposes. The Major Case Squad was activated at that time.

Investigators identified a person of interest and took that individual into custody.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged Terrance Smith with one count of reckless homicide, one count of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude an office, and one count of driving with a revoked license. Smith was jailed on $200,000 bond.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives determined Roberts and Smith were at a Brooklyn nightclub together in the early morning hours of April 9. The two men left the club at 4:25 a.m. and got into a vehicle that Smith was driving.

A short time after leaving the nightclub, the two men were pulled over for a traffic stop on Canal Street between 8th and Cornell streets. As the Brooklyn police officer got out of his vehicle, Smith sped off. The officer got back into his car and initiated a pursuit, but quickly abandoned the chase out of safety concerns, Dixon said.

Investigators determined Roberts either exited or was extracted from Smith’s vehicle shortly after police called off the chase. Roberts was located approximately a mile-and-a-half from the location the police pursuit was terminated.