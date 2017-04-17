21-year-old accused of juvenile sexual assault

SHILOH, IL (KPLR) – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Fairview Heights man for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile acquaintance.

According to Detective Zachary Green, a spokesman for the Shiloh Police Department, said officers received a report on March 10 from a local hospital about a young female who was treated and released for a suspected sexual assault. The victim told doctors the assault happened March 9 at a parking lot in the 700 block of North Greenmount Road.

Investigators determined the suspect drove the girl to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her while in the vehicle, Green said.

Prosecutors charged David Hall on April 12 with criminal sexual assault/force. He was jailed on $40,000 bond.

Hall was taken into custody at the Shiloh Police Department, posted bond, and was released.