(KPLR) - On Sunday Sports Extra, Mr. Soccer Bill McDermott stopped by to talk with Sports Director Rich Gould about the upcoming Legends of St. Louis Soccer May 5thevent at St. Louis University High School.

11 legends such as Al Trost and Pat McBride will be on hand for the event that’s slated for May 5th at 6:30 pm in the St. Louis University High School SI Commons.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.