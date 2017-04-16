× Driver strikes stalled car on I-270 killing one man and injuring another

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR)- A person was struck and killed early Sunday on southbound Interstate 270, south of Interstate 44. A GMC Sierra was stalled in traffic and two men were trying to push it to the shoulder when one of the men, Charles W. Boyd, 59, of Arnold, MO, and the car he was pushing were stuck by an oncoming vehicle. The stalled car then struck the second man, Robert D. Boyd, Jr., 32, of St. Louis.

Charles Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. Robert Boyd was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the car that hit the men was also injured and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The interstate was shut down for a time while the crash was investigated.