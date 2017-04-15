St. Louis Public School students get new bikes

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Saturday was a great day for a bike ride, especially for a group of students who got their new set of wheels today.

Eleven bikes were donated and fixed up for students at Vashon and Gateway High Schools who didn’t have bikes. It was a collaborative effort by teachers, and neighbors.

The student rode their bikes 7.5 miles from Clayton to Vashon High School with St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams, as police officers from Clayton and St. Louis escorted the kids as they rode back to their school.

Students also received helmets and locks for the bikes.