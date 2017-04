BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – The Easter Bunny hopped his way through Queeny Park Saturday morning. The event was held by Hunt 4 a Cure to help fight leukemia and lymphoma.

There were more than 75,000 eggs hidden for kids to find, along with plenty of booths for the parents to check out.

The Easter Bunny arrived in style in a horse drawn carriage, where he was greeted by some pretty excited kids.

@llshunt17 about to see the LLS bunny arrive by horse & carriage courtesy @jerry90997270 Brookdale farms pic.twitter.com/5tyQf4ORI5 — Margie Ellisor (@tvmargie) April 15, 2017

Getting ready for Hunt 4 a Cure for leukemia and lymphoma at Queeny Park. 75,000 eggs to hunt @FOX2morning @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/e7QuWbxDFR — Margie Ellisor (@tvmargie) April 15, 2017