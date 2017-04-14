Woman dies in St. Charles County car crash

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - Police in St. Charles County are investigating a deadly car crash. It happened around midnight on Duvall Court near Feise road. Jacqueline Whaley, 33, struck a tree and died at the scene. No word on what caused the wreck.