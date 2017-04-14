ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - Police in St. Charles County are investigating a deadly car crash. It happened around midnight on Duvall Court near Feise road. Jacqueline Whaley, 33, struck a tree and died at the scene. No word on what caused the wreck.
Woman dies in St. Charles County car crash
-
Suspect charged in multi-vehicle accident in St. Charles County
-
Drunk driver causes fatal accident on I-64 in St. Charles – MSHP
-
Car crashes into St. Charles pond following police chase
-
St. Charles County prosecutor to pursue death penalty against Pam Hupp
-
Pam Hupp pleads not guilty to murder, armed criminal action
-
-
St. Charles County man believes he was being targeted by Pam Hupp
-
Accused supermarket soap thief caught following police chase and crash
-
Bringing ride-sharing to St. Charles County
-
Human remains found in St. Charles County
-
New legislation would allow ridesharing in St. Charles County
-
-
St. Charles businesses go on recruiting trip to Effingham
-
East St. Louis woman coping with loss of daughter, granddaughter in accident
-
School bus, dump truck collide on Highway DD at Schwede