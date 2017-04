Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Three women are recovering at a local hospital after being shot Friday night in south city.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Utah Street, located in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

The victims, all in their 20s, were standing on a front porch when the gunman ran out from an alleyway and shot them.