St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department makes major drug bust

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – There’s been a big Metro-East drug and weapons bust by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department drug tactical unit. They seized dozens of bags of marijuana, cannabis wax, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and money. There were also 13 shotguns and rifles and nine handguns.

Sheriff Rick Watson says his department received an anonymous tip that Bobby McCutcheon of East Carondelet was taking trips to Colorado twice a week to purchase drugs to sell in St. Clair County. McCutcheon is held on $100,000 bond.