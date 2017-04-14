Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions provides tips to avoid springtime pests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Spring time is the start of pest season. With the recent rain and the upcoming rain in the forecast, Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions predict pests will be coming out more often and in greater numbers. Also, the moisture in the air breeds mosquitoes, increasing the risk for the development of the Zika virus.

Common active pests during the early, warm spring days are termites and ants. Termites can cause damage to houses, so it is important to take care of these pests before they can leave an extensive mark on your home. If you have a bee problem, instead of killing the bees, it is recommended to call Rottler and their beekeepers will come remove them from your property.

Jay Everitt with Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions joins us for some helpful tips as we prepare for pest season.

For more information, visit www.rottler.com.