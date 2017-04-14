Police search for possibly armed suspects after Hazelwood Cabela’s store break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI) - Police are still at the St. Louis Outlet Mall after a break in overnight at one of the stores there. They responded to the scene at around 3:30am.

Hazelwood Police say there was a break in overnight at the Cabela's store. Police saw a U-Haul Truck driving away from the front of the business. The truck drove over a curb and got stuck. Two suspects ran from the vehicle, armed with rifles, after they saw an officer approaching. They took off in the direction of the Long Horn and Steak’ n Shake Restaurants.

A containment perimeter was set up by area law enforcement. St. Louis County Air Support responded and searched the area along with Hazelwood K-9’s. Police did not find the suspects during the search. They remain at large.

Several firearms were recovered from the U-Haul Truck. There is police tape up in front of the store and police are there. Several glass doors are broken.

There are no descriptions of the suspects right now. The search for suspects continuing both on the ground and in the air.