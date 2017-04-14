MoDOT road closures coming on I-44/I-55 interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing a handful of interstate ramps in the Soulard area this weekend to accommodate restriping work for the rest of the year.

According to Andrew Gates, a MoDOT spokesman, the ramp and road closures are as follows:

Crews to close northbound I-55 at Truman Parkway/eastbound I-44 from 11 p.m. on Friday, April 14 until 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15. The detour for the ramp closure is to take the ramp to westbound I-44, exit at Jefferson, turn left and get back onto eastbound I-44.

Crews to close one lane on northbound I-55 between Gravois and Park on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. In addition, crews will close one lane on eastbound I-44 between the Lafayette exit and Park on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. These lanes will reopen by noon on Sunday, April 16.

Crews to close the ramp from northbound I-55 to the Poplar Street Bridge on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. This ramp will reopen by noon on Saturday, April 15.

Crews to close the ramp from Gravois/12th Street to northbound I-55 on Friday, April 14 and 7 p.m. ramp reopens Sunday, April 16 by noon.

Crews to close the ramp from 8th and Marion to northbound I-55 Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. This ramp will remain closed until December.

By Sunday, April 16, drivers will only be able to use three narrowed and shifted lanes on eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 between the I-44/I-55 interchange and the Poplar Street Bridge. The lanes will remain this way until December, when the project is completed.