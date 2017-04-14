× Franklin County man charged with brother’s murder

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – A fight between two brothers led to one of the men gunning the other down.

According to a spokesperson for the Sullivan Police Department, the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on April 13 in the 600 block of East Vine Street.

Police found 32-year-old John Easter had been shot. Prosecutors allege he was shot by his brother, Thomas.

Emergency responders treated John Easter at the scene and brought him to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, where he later died.

Thomas Easter, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains in custody at Franklin County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond.