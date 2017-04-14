× Former assistant principal jailed for alleged sex crimes

FLORISSANT, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a former school administrator in the Ferguson-Florissant School District for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

According to the Florissant Police Department, authorities were notified that Walter Collie, a former assistant principal at McCluer North High School, was involved in a sexual relationship with a juvenile student at the school between January and February.

Collie, 47, was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree rape. He remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 bond.

In a letter to McCluer North parents, the district said Collie resigned from his post in February.

Dear McCluer North Families:

I am writing to update you with information regarding former assistant principal Dr. Walter Collie.

As most of you know Dr. Collie resigned from the district in February.

The District has just learned that Walter Collie has been charged with statutory sodomy and statutory rape, and we are surprised, shocked and deeply disappointed. Our highest priority is the safety of our students, and we are concerned for the welfare of this child. We were unaware of these allegations at the time Dr. Collie resigned.

Any time we become aware of a situation that involves the welfare of a child, staff or the district we report to the appropriate authorities. I understand you still may have unanswered questions regarding Dr. Collie and these charges. If additional information becomes available that we can share, we will update you.

We have and will continue to work with law enforcement when we become aware of any situation that may violate the law.

Sincerely,

Kevin Hampton

Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

Ferguson-Florissant School District