The circle of life is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre as Disney's The Lion King makes its return next Wednesday. KPLR 11's Patrick Clark got a behind-the-scenes look at the makings of the award-winning set.
‘Disney’s The Lion King’ opens April 19 at Fabulous Fox Theatre
