Chicken crusade: St. Louis woman wants to save farm fowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A St. Louis City woman is on a chicken saving crusade.

Erica Camp already keeps three hens as pets on her backyard and now she's hoping to start a rescue to find new homes for factory farmed hens.

"They each have their own personalities," Camp said. "To me, they are more than food, and even if they weren't laying eggs, I would still spoil them rotten like I already do."

According to Camp, farms retire or kill hens after they reach about a year to a year-and-a-half of age and become less productive egg layers. Once they're killed, their meat is thrown away and not used for food.

"To me that kind of seems like a waste, because hens can lay up to 5 to 7 years," Camp said.

She's trying to start a hen rescue, which are popular in Australia and the U.K., but haven't caught on in the U.S. yet. She's already found a farm agreeing to work with her, now she just needs to attract adopters, so chickens can just be chickens.

"They can play in the dirt, spread their wings, and enjoy sunshine," Camp said. "They've never seen or felt any of that before."

If anyone is interested, you can contact Erica Camp at saving.hens@gmail.com.