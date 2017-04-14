× Belleville toddler’s death sparks sheriff’s investigation

BELLEVILLE, IL (KPLR) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old child.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for sheriff’s department, deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Eastview Drive in Belleville just after 1 a.m.

The child, whose name has not been released, was brought the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville before being airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. The two-year-old was pronounced dead at Cardinal Glennon.

Authorities have identified a person of interest, but have not filed any charges as of yet. The investigation remains ongoing.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.