Teen gunned down during University City drive-by shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – One teen is dead and two others are injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning. Police are looking for the suspects.

Captain Frederick Lemons says in a press release that University City Police received a 911 call at around 10:30 a.m. about shots fired in the 8300 block of Braddock. Police found a 17-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They found two other teens in the area with minor injuries.

Victims and witnesses tell police that two people in a dark colored sedan fired shots at the group. The suspect’s car was last seen driving west on Kempland.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. Taylor Simpson was pronounced dead by the emergency room staff.

Simpson was a junior at the Lieberman Learning Center. He previously went to University City High School and was the grandson of former Superintendent Dr. Joylynn Pruitt. Grief counselors and support staff are on hand at UCHS and the Lieberman Learning Center.

A second victim was treated and released at an area hospital.

This shooting is being investigated by the University City Bureau of Investigations. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-725-2211 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).