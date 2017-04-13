SSM Health Medical Minute: Only 59 percent call 911 during heart attack

Dr. Anish Thomas, SSM Health Interventional Cardiologist, explains that while it may seem obvious to call 911, the reasons why are critical. EMTs offer immediate, life-saving support on an ambulance, but in addition, the EMS’s will call ahead to the receiving hospital to prepare cardiac staff and cardiac care rooms for the patient. These time-saving services are critical to the outcomes for a patient suffering a heart attack.
The reasons why some don’t call 911 are not tracked, although it is estimated that cost and lack of understanding of the severity of heart attack symptoms may be factors.
