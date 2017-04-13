Senators approve home buyouts aimed at Bridgeton, West Lake landfills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI)- A possible lifeline is being extended to homeowners near the Bridgeton and West Lake landfills. Missouri senators voted Wednesday to approve a buyout program for people living near the super-fund site.

Residents whose homes are considered uninhabitable from contamination or are located within three miles of sites with high levels of dissolved radium in groundwater will be eligible to apply for the buyout.

Neighbors have voiced concerns for years that nuclear waste buried at West Lake Landfill in the 1970s is less than a quarter mile away from an underground fire at the Bridgeton Landfill.

A dozen people were arrested last month during a protest blocking the entrances to the two sites.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said despite radioactive waste and an underground fire at Bridgeton Landfill, there is no increased risk to neighbors.

Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal's Bill would set a $12.5 million cap on buyouts. The measure will be sent to the House.