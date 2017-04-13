Local pastry chefs ‘gather for good’ for Bake & Gather charity event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Saturday, April 15, Pastry chef Mathew Rice will host a pop-up event named Bake and Gather, aiming to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri and the International Institute of St. Louis. The free event will feature pastries, coffee, tea, cakes, etc. from a variety of the local pastry elite and all sales will benefit the two charities.

“We need to come together as a St. Louis community – show a sign of solidarity that all are welcome,” Rice explains. “Nothing brings people together like sweets.”

Bake and Gather is a national initiative launched in Los Angeles with the mission to inspire others to make a difference through simple actions in their community. Their motto: “Gather for Good.”

For more information, visit www.andgatherfood.com. Also, follow Bake and Gather on Instagram and use the hashtag, #bettertogether.

Niche Food Group’s Bake and Gather

Saturday, April 15

10 am to 2 pm

1013 McCausland Avenue next to the Hi-Pointe Theater