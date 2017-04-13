Local pastry chefs ‘gather for good’ for Bake & Gather charity event

“We need to come together as a St. Louis community – show a sign of solidarity that all are welcome,” Rice explains. “Nothing brings people together like sweets.”
Bake and Gather is a national initiative launched in Los Angeles with the mission to inspire others to make a difference through simple actions in their community. Their motto: “Gather for Good.”
Pastry chef Mathew Rice joins us for more sweets and treats as well as his upcoming event, Bake & Gather.
For more information, visit www.andgatherfood.com. Also, follow Bake and Gather on Instagram and use the hashtag, #bettertogether.
Niche Food Group’s Bake and Gather
Saturday, April 15
10 am to 2 pm
1013 McCausland Avenue next to the Hi-Pointe Theater