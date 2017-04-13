City installing new LED streetlights

The new lights will create more uniformed lighting to help eliminate dark areas between light poles and improve the visual capacity of city security cameras.
Officials said the million-dollar loan from the Missouri Department of Economic Development and Energy will replace about 5,000 light fixtures with efficient LED lighting, saving more than $150,000 per year.
The new lights will also save money in maintenance and repair. Once the project is complete, a new loan will cover lighting on residential streets.
The city has eight years to pay that money back to the state. Each light costs $200 and can last between 10 and 15 years.