Sen. McCaskill kicks off town hall series in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, MO (KTVI) - This morning is your chance to speak directly to one of Missouri's U.S. senators. Claire McCaskill will begin a series of town hall meetings with an event in our area. It's slated to take place in the Fine Arts Theatre Wednesday morning at Jefferson College.

McCaskill`s office says the senator will be available to speak on basically any topic that she is asked about from the public. Those could include some recent big issues like the move to repeal and replace Obamacare, the confirmation of Neil Gortsuch as the next supreme court justice, or the missile strike against Syria.

Other issues may include the opioid epidemic as well as veterans ans senior citizens issues.

McCaskill has held many town hall meetings during her time in the senate, including a series of highly publicized events during the debate over Obamacare.

Wednesday's town hall starts at 9 a.m. It is free to attend.

Security officers will be checking bags at the door.

This is the first of eight town halls that Senator McCaskill will be holding around Missouri today through Friday. After the meeting, she will hold two more town hall events today in Sikeston and Fulton.