Remodeled Kiener Plaza takes shape ahead of May 19 reopening

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis was closed for construction more than a year ago. It’ll reopen to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in five weeks’ time.

According to a spokesperson for the Great Rivers Greenway and CityArchRiver, the new plaza will have 140 new trees making up a shade garden, as well as a new lawn on the Old Courthouse that can hold over 2,000 people, along with a playground and more.

That signature runner statue will be back with a new fountain and lighting. City leaders said it’s a great way to celebrate the city.

"One if the things we heard from visitors is we great amenities for families; this is the only place for them to get some energy out,” said Emma Klues, Great Rivers Greenway. “It's a great opportunity for people to get nature downtown and gather as a community."

The free community celebration is slated for Saturday, May 19 ahead of the Cardinals’ home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.