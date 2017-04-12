× Missouri River expected to get 16 million gallons of wastewater from St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, MO (KPLR) – The Missouri River is expected to get 16 million gallons of untreated wastewater from the City of St. Joseph next week.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that repairs to a treatment plant are expected to last 48 hours.

The waste discharge should start on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. It isn’t clear when the water will arrive in the St. Charles and St. Louis areas.

The city’s assistant director of Public Works and Transportation tells the St. Joseph News-Press that the wastewater discharge is diluted with large amounts of water from the river and streams. Andy Clements says there should be no impact on downriver communities.

The City of St. Joseph needs to replace a gate at the South Side treatment plant. The repairs are part of improvements being made to the wastewater treatment operation.

