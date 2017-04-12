Join KPLR 11 Meteorologists for ‘Gateway StormFest’ at the Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Gateway StormFest is back. This year the event is being held on Saturday, May 6 at the Saint Louis Science Center. The Omnimax Theater film "Extreme Weather" will kick off the event.

The cost of the film is $5 per person for StormFest attendees, half off the regular price. There will be two showings at 11 a.m. and noon. Everyone will have a chance to meet the FOX 2/News 11 meteorologists before the presentations. Around 1 p.m., after the noon movie, everyone will gather in the StormFest area for the main event, weather presentations from our meteorologists about the extreme weather our area has seen in recent months. The meteorologists will then take your questions about all things weather. The event will wrap up around 2:15 p.m.

As in past years, we will have giveaways and the chance to win attendance prize bags. Seating for each film is limited to 300, so get your ticket today. See the schedule below, then click the link to get your tickets to your preferred showtime.

Parking for StormFest is available in a number of locations. You can park in the Science Center parking lot. You will have to pay the normal parking fee of $10. Free parking is available in Forest Park by the James S. McDonnell Planetarium. You can then take the walkway over to the Science Center. Free parking is also available at Macklind & Berthold. Its a short walk to the Science Center from there.

You will need to select the date, and choose OMNIMAX. The two showings are labeled 11:00 StormFest: Extreme Weather and 12:00 StormFest: Extreme Weather.

Gateway StormFest 2017

Saturday, May 6, 2017

11am

Saint Louis Science Center

$5 "Extreme Weather" in the Omnimax Theater

Free parking at James S. McDonnell Planetarium & lot at Macklind & Berthold

Pay to park at the Science Center

Please choose which film show time you want to attend. Below is the schedule for each showing:

11:00 a.m.

Arrive by 10:30 a.m. with your pre-printed ticket and proceed to the OMNIMAX® Theater lobby located on the second floor for the 11:00 a.m. showing of Extreme Weather.

After the film, you will be directed to proceed to Boeing Hall, located on the first floor, for the meet and greet with the KTVI and KPLR meteorologist team at 12:00 p.m.

At 1:00 p.m., the presentation and Q&A will begin with the panel of meteorologists in Boeing Hall.

12:00 p.m.