BETHALTO, IL (KPLR) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner was in Bethalto Wednesday as part of his “'balanced budget tours."

Appearing at St. Louis Regional Airport, Rauner called for restoring power to the people of Illinois, for job growth, better schools, and lower taxes.

The governor said raising taxes will not balance the budget, and that a tax hike is a pay cut to hard working families.