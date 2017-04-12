Crestwood Mall demolition on track for redevelopment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, MO (KPLR) – An eyesore in Crestwood will soon get a fresh start.

The old mall is being torn down to be replaced with a multi-use facility leaders hope will become a regional destination.

This is all that's left of the old Crestwood Mall which once was a popular hangout.

Only the former Macy's store is still standing, but that will be down by May.

City Administrator Kris Simpson says this redevelopment project is almost two decades in the making, but he wants it be a hub for the community like it once was, "It's got a lot of visibility. It's very important to the city and we think it's important for our residents that we make it a destination for them."

In 2014 UrbanStreet bought the property with plans to build a multi-use facility.

Project Manager Pam Wucher says it will have retail, office space and possibly a senior community or housing complex, but that has struck a cord with local school districts and others, who worry they'll have to take on the new residents without the help of their tax dollars, "Everyone's excited to hear a real name. We are in negotiations. We feel confident a theater will be built with the new stadium seating the bistro type atmosphere."

The new building space is only part of this project. Developers have 47 acres to work with so developers may put in a walking path that links up to the nearby Grants Trail.

Simpson thinks the city will see benefits from the project immediately, "We've heard a lot of interest from people that are waiting to see what shakes out with the mall and I think once we have more specifics there more people will solidify and hopefully we'll see them come in in the coming years."