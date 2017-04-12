Conservation Connection – Turkey hunting season begins in Missouri

Spring turkey hunting season is upon us! Thanks to restoration efforts 50 years ago, Missouri has become one of the top turkey hunting destinations in the country. Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to give a couple of updates on the season for this year.