St. Louis Collector of Revenue’s Office closed due to burst pipe

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis Collector of Revenue’s Office inside city hall was closed Tuesday due to flooding from a broken pipe.

It’s not immediately known what caused the pipe to burst.

Room 109, which holds the Personal Property, Cashier’s Office, and Finance Department divisions of the Collector of Revenue’s Office, remains closed. The basement level of the Water Department.

The Earnings Tax Division (Room 410), the Department of Revenue (Room 111), and administrative offices (Room 110) remain open.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office didn’t indicate if the Collector of Revenue’s office would be ready and open for Wednesday.