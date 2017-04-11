Police looking for man passing counterfeit money

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KPLR) – Police in town and country are asking for the publics’ help to help identify a man passing counterfeit money in the city.

Police say the suspect was wearing a Cardinals hat Monday, when he was spotted at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. He’s alleged to have used counterfeit money to purchase an item at the gift shop and asking employees and visitors for change. One persona did provide change and was passed counterfeit money.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact the Town and Country Police at 314-412-2261.