Metro testing battery powered busses in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Metro will wrap up testing new battery technology Tuesday. This is the last day Metro will be test driving an electric bus in downtown St. Louis.

The electric Metro bus has been carrying passengers on the #99 Downtown Trolley Route. The Executive Director of Metro Transit says the tests give them a chance to see how the electric technology performs on city streets under a variety of traffic and environmental conditions and carrying different passenger loads. This will help them determine if the new buses will be a good fit for their fleet.

Metro has a fleet of approximately 400 vehicles and operates 79 routes in Missouri and Illinois. The 42-foot-long all-electric bus is capable of going 250 miles on a single charge. The battery takes about four hours to fully charge.

For the electric bus to pass the test it will need to perform at the same level as current clean-diesel Metrobus vehicles, Which typically travel about 200 miles a day. Metro says the lifespan of a metrobus is about 15 years and more than 750,000 miles. This is beyond the industry standards of 12 years and 500,000 miles.