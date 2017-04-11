× Human remains discovered in north county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A mushroom hunter came upon a human skull Monday afternoon in north St. Louis County, leading to a discovery of additional human remains in the area.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a wooded area between a retirement community and Christian Hospital in the 11100 block of Village North Drive around 5 p.m. on April 10.

The St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, McGuire said.

On Tuesday morning, authorities found additional remains. They believe the remains belong to a man over the age of 30. The remains appear to have been in that location for several months.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.