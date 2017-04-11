Excitement grows for Queen of Hearts drawing at Caseyville VFW Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, IL (KPLR) - The Queen of Hearts jackpot at the VFW Post in Caseyville, IL could climb to an amount near $300,000 Wednesday, according to Post 1117 Commander Tom Clark. The drawing is Wednesday at 8 pm.

The jackpot grows each week if the person with the winning ticket fails to select the Queen of Hearts from the remaining cards. There are 9 cards remaining for Wednesday’s drawing. Tickets are sold for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5. They will be sold Wednesday from Noon until 7:45pm.

Clark said the drawings are a lot of work and are run by volunteers. He said the real reason for the drawing is to get people into the post to see the types of work volunteers perform. He said Post 1117 has donated supplies to veterans who are hospitalized. The Caseyville Post has also adopted an American military unit in Qatar and sends them supplies. Clark said donations have been made to a variety of community organizations as well.

“We need our community support,” said Clark. “Without the community, we won’t exist.”

The excitement comes just months after the American Legion Post attracted huge crowds for a Queen of Hearts Jackpot that topped $350,000.

The drawings have become a popular way to attract crowds.

Trina Rey bought a tickets Tuesday. She has already won $16,000 in a Queen of Hearts drawing at a Moose Lodge.

“They said, ‘What are you going to do if you win down here?’” said Rey. “I said, ‘You’re going to have to call an ambulance.”