Award-winning pastry chef brings sweets to Kirkwood, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – In 2012, he was one of the Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America by Dessert Professional Magazine. In 2010, he was named the U.S. Pastry Chef of the Year in the U.S. Pastry Competition, one of the most prestigious pastry championships. Now, Nathaniel Reid is bringing his award winning desserts to Kirkwood, Missouri.

Reid graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, a nationally and internationally recognized culinary school, with a Grand Diploma in Culinary and Pastry Arts. And, he opened his Kirkwood store front in August of 2016.

Owner and pastry chef Nathaniel Reid joins us to highlight some of this season’s sweet additions to his bakery.

For more information, visit www.chefnathanielreid.com or call 314-858-1019.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

11243 Manchester Road

Kirkwood, Missouri

Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm