Students sick at middle school in Rockwood District, police investigating

WILDWOOD, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a handful of students at LaSalle Springs Middle School who suddenly became ill last Friday and needed medical attention.

In a letter to parents, Principal Debbie Brandt said students went to school authorities to report feeling sick. School administrators determined the students needed medical care. The principal said the school followed its “usual safety procedures to ensure they received the care they needed.” The students’ parents were immediately notified of the situation.

The school did not disclose the exact number of students who got sick. It’s unclear what grade the students were in or where and when the incident occurred on Friday.

Brandt said the school district is taking the incident and subsequent investigation very seriously.

The superintendent Dr. Eric Knost of the Rockwood School District says he’s had 5 calls from parents on the incident and want to state that the students are okay and that rumors on social media are false.

The district released the following statement:

“We talked with students about this situation and then informed our district officials who thoroughly investigated. They involved our school resource officer and he St Louis County Police Department is continuing the investigation.”

LaSalle Springs Middle School serves sixth through eighth graders.