Potholes lead apartment complex resident to find out who owns the road

WRIGHT CITY, MO (KPLR) - Residents who live along a Wright City street have been complaining of massive potholes for years, but no one seems to know who is responsible for fixing the road.

Brookview Drive is a small road that leads back to three apartment complexes. Officials at Wright City Hall say the road is privately owned.

Susan Smith moved into one of the three apartment complexes off Brookview in October and quickly noticed the severity of the problem.

Smith first called the Missouri Department of Transportation, and they directed her to call the county. Smith was told by the county that the road is privately owned and to talk to the landlords.

Smith said none of the landlords were taking responsibility for the road so she walked into the Warren County Administration Office to find out who is listed as the owner of the road.

“They pulled it up on a computer screen and asked me which road is it, and they could even see the holes when they showed it to me on the computer screen, Smith said. I told her that is the road and somewhere they clicked on it and it showed who the owner is.”

Smith said the owner listed was Wright City North Apartments. One of the three complexes off the road.

Fox 2 put in multiple calls to the number listed for Wright City North Apartments but none were returned.

Tenants said they have had their mufflers torn off, tires blown out and alignment ruined due to the road.