Groundbreaking for new memorial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The Missouri Military Memorial will honor fallen military from Missouri who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A local organization spent nearly seven years raising money to fund a monument that pays tribute to the military men and women who died during four conflicts: Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

The Missouri Military Memorial Foundation says the monument will be made of more than 110,000 pounds of solid black granite. It will include individual pictures on three large granite stars along with scenes from each of the wars.

This is the second phase of the organization`s project. The first was the Gold Star Shelter built in October 2014. Gold Stars signify a family member who has lost a loved one in conflict or in support of certain military operations.

The total project is estimated at $500,000, raised by local Gold Star families.

The groundbreaking will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the unveiling to take place Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.