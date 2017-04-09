St. Louisans react to church bombing in Egypt, at the start of Holy Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Two Christian churches have been attacked in the midst of Palm Sunday services in Egypt. Dozens are dead and dozens more are hurt. We have local reactions regarding the attacks.

We are told the worshipers in Egypt were singing when the bomb went off.

The church’s video feed went out, but you can still hear explosives in the background, as well as screams from those inside. People appeared confused, and dead bodies could be seen on the ground, as survivors rushed to the aid of those hurt. "People are going to worship and you do this to them and so many kids dying," said Dolon Maji.

The attacks come as worshipers around the world gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, including those in the St. Louis area. As they attended mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, the blast was on the minds of many as it came at the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter. "Palm Sunday ushers in the high of the Holy Week for the Christians. It’s the Sunday that commemorates Jesus entering Jerusalem and triumph," said Doren McCourt.

Those attending the service expressed condolences," It's unfortunate that we have something like this happen. It’s a shame it comes up on such a nice day as Palm Sunday," said Robert Regan.