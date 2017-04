× St. Louis man charged with murdering his 3-month-old son

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A St. Louis father has been charged with murdering his 3-month-old son.

The circuit attorney’s office says 23-year-old Jibri Baker pushed his son’s head down into the pillow until he stopped moving.

When it appeared as though he started breathing again baker held the infant’s nose and closed his mouth until he died.

Baker is charged with first degree murder.