Missing 12-year-old found safe near Wentzville; second suspect wanted

WENTZVILLE, MO (KPLR) - An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 12-year-old from Blue Springs, Missouri. Apple S. Briscoe was found safe near Wentzville at a convenience store, after tips from the public were reported the authorities.

The 22-year-old suspect is in custody.<img class="wp-image-921784 alignright" src="https://localtvktvi.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/amberalertsuspect492017.png" alt="" width="272" height="239" />

The suspect's brother, Jason Dela-Cruz who was driving the vehicle, is still on the loose. He is described as a Filipino male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Apple S. Briscoe was last seen on April 8th in the 2500 block of NW 6th Street. She is a white female, five feet three inches tall weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The suspect is William L. Dela-Cruz. He is described as a Filipino male, 22, five feet ten inches tall weighing 220 pounds.

The two had been traveling in a Silver 2015 Nissan Versa bearing Maryland registration 6CK5071.

The Amber Alert was cancelled after Wentzville Police identified Ms. Briscoe and that she was unharmed.