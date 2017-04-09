Family, friends, musicians, and fans bid farewell to Chuck Berry in emotional celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – The Rock-n-Roll legend Chuck Berry was remembered Sunday afternoon as a man who changed the music world and a man who loved St. Louis. Fans, musicians, friends, and family crowded into the Pageant in University City for Sunday’s memorial service.

The celebration of life for Chuck Berry began as somber reverent service with scripture, prayers and hymns. But there was also laughter and special memories, along with some stories many people had not heard before.

The service began with an emotional procession, as family members passed by the open casket, his wife Themetta, son Charles Junior and daughter Ingrid. Chuck Berry was remembered as the father of Rock and Roll and as an artist who broke down racial barriers.

Berry was credited for helping develop St. Louis by bringing worldwide attention to his hometown.

Musicians offered emotional eulogies. Chuck’s drummer talked about how he cherished every time Chuck walked onstage.

Former guitarist for Rod Stewart and St. Louis native Billy Peek was friends with Chuck for 59 years. In an emotional speech he recount the time spent with Chuck Berry.

Berry was dressed in his signature sailor's hat and alongside was his cherry red Gibson Guitar. He was wearing a purple sequenced shirt. He was known for his colorful shirts while performing, so his best friend Joe Edwards wore a red sequenced shirt he bought 25 year ago to the celebrate Berry’s life and to salute the great Chuck Berry.

The lengthy funeral procession then headed to Bellerieve Gardens in Creve Coeur for burial.