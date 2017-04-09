Citizen calls lead to missing Blue Springs girl being found in Wentzville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KPLR) - Officials cancelled an amber alert, Sunday afternoon, after a 12-year-old girl was found safe in Wentzville. The alert was issued after she went missing from her home in Blue Springs, MO.

"They actually arrived in the Wentzville area at some point during the middle of the night" said Wentzville Chief of Police, Kurt Frisz. "They went to a local hotel and tried to get a room for free. They inquired and were denied and at that point they began to walk around the Wentzville area" he said.

Police say William DeLa Cruz and Jason DeLa Cruz travelled from Maryland to Blue Springs to meet the girl. Police believe they were headed back to the east coast when they stopped in Wentzville overnight.

A clerk at the U-GAS station on Route Z in Wentzville noticed the girl and Dela Cruz and called police.

"I think it's a testament to how well the amber alert system works" Frisz said. "If it weren't for those phone calls we were able to receive we wouldn't have been able to find this child".

Police say the girl and DeLa Cruz met online and had been talking for some time. Frisz urges parents to be mindful of their children's internet activity.

"It's so important to watch what your kids are doing on the internet, on their cell phones, on their computers" Frisz said. "Pay attention to who they're interacting with".

While police have William DeLa Cruz in custody, they have not been able to find Jason DeLa Cruz or the vehicle that was included in the amber alert.