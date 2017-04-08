The Pule of St. Louis: Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson, SSM Health’s STARS program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-On the Pulse of St. Louis, we sit down with Lyda Krewson , the mayor-elect of St. Louis. She will soon take over for Francis Slay, who has been in office for the past sixteen years. She will become the first woman to serve in that position. What are her top priorities for the city?

Then, we explore the STARS program. STARS stands for Special Needs Tracking & Awareness Response System. It is a program offered by SSM Health that helps coordinate and coach ambulance districts, fire districts, and community hospitals to recognize the special needs of patients.