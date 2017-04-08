St. Louis police-officer involved shooting wounds suspect in leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirm that there has been an officer-involved shooting at Page and Taylor in the Lewis Place neighborhood. The suspect was shot in the leg and rushed to a hospital.

Police say that special operations officers were in the 4700 block of Vernon when they saw a vehicle that, "caught their attention." The vehicle took off when officers turned on their lights and tried to pull it over. A police helicopter in the area was able to track the vehicle eluding officers. Police did not engage in a high speed pursuit and let the helicopter track the vehicle.

Chief Sam Dotson says that spike strips were deployed by police officers. This flattened two of the SUV's tires. The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Page and Taylor.

The 29-year-old driver then exited the vehicle, armed with a pistol, and began to run. Two special operations officers wearing clothing that clearly identified them as police officers then chased after the driver through an alley and vacant lot. Police say that the driver pointed the pistol at the officers during the foot chase. Both officers fired shots at the 29-year-old man. He was shot in the leg and then taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say that the driver is a convicted felon. He was with two others in the vehicle when it stopped near the intersection of Page and Taylor. Police say those men are in their custody.

Dotson says that the officers were patrolling a high crime neighborhood. They are part of a hot-spot policing program. The helicopter is often is in the air for support. This time they were able to track the vehicle without a high speed police chase.

No officers are injured in this shooting. The officers involved in this shooting are on administrative desk duty while police investigate this incident.