St. Louis Lambert International Airport holds disaster drill

BRIDGETON, MO (KPLR)- If you saw flames on the runway at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Saturday, there was no need to worry. The fire was part of full-scale disaster drill so emergency crews could practice their response to a possible plane crash.

The airport shut down one runway for the simulation. The emergency plan exercise is required to be held at least every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The fire was set in a mock up 50 foot airplane fuselage which produces flames to simulate a fully engulfed aircraft. Airport firefighters, airline employees, and even area hospitals are part of this mass casualty drill.