St. Louis gathers to toast Rock ‘n Roll pioneer Chuck Berry

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR)- A special tribute was held in the Delmar Loop Saturday night to celebrate the life of the Father of Rock ‘n Roll. Music pioneer and St. Louis’ own Chuck Berry passed away on March 18, 2017 , at his home near Wentzville, MO. He was 90.

More than one hundred people turned out to salute Chuck Berry in University City Saturday night. They gathered outside of Blueberry Hill, where Berry performed more than 200 times in the Duck Room.

Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards was a friend of Berry. He led the crowd in a moment of silence and then a toast. Also on hand was singer Johnny Rivers who has his first hit with the song “Memphis” which was written by Chuck Berry. Rivers called Berry his mentor and his idol.

The ceremony was held on Delmar at Chuck Berry’s star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

At ten o'clock the toast was made, the time was chosen because every night Berry performed at Blueberry Hill he took the stage promptly at ten p.m.

In addition to the toast, fans were encouraged to share photos of the tribute to social media using the hashtag #ToastToChuck.