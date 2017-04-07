Man shot, killed outside bar and grill in St. Louis City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting outside of a north St. Louis bar. The violence unfolded on Kossuth Avenue near Grand around midnight.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Darnell Duff.

Police responded to Marsha's LTD Bar and Grill located at 3501 Kossuth and observed Duff lying inside the entryway of the business. He was unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and legs. Duff was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Duff was arguing with a group of men outside of the establishment. He walked across the street to Peck a short time later and was shot by several suspects, who fled the scene.

He collapsed inside the entryway to Marsha's.

At least 30 evidence markers were located.

The man who was shot and killed was the only person wounded. Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the case.

There are no suspects at this time.

There was a convertible and a truck inside of the crime scene tape. The shell casings were close to each vehicle but at this point, police don`t believe either vehicle was involved in the shooting.