Fort Zumwalt choir teacher facing sodomy charges

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a high school choir teacher in the Fort Zumwalt School District on Friday with sodomy, sexual contact with a student, abuse of a child, and attempted tampering with a victim.

According to court documents, Craig Alan Lachance texted one of his 17-year-old students in July 2016 and invited the student to his Cottleville apartment. Once there, prosecutors allege Lachance got the student drunk until the boy passed out. Court documents show the victim awoke to find Lachance on top of him, performing a sexual act.

Ft. Zumwalt Superintendent Dr. Bernie DuBray said in a statement that Lachance taught choir at East High for the past three years and upon hearing of the incident, he was placed on administrative leave. Dubray said the district was working to acquire his resignation and parents have been notified via email.

Authorities said it took all this time for the teen to report the incident because Lachance was threatening to kill himself if the boy told anyone. Cottleville police said it is known that Lachance often used his cellphone to contact other students and are investigating whether he had any other inappropriate encounters with other students.